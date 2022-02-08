Widow crushed with bricks and stones over property dispute in Patna

Patna, Feb 8 (IANS) A widow was killed by her relatives using bricks and stones in Patna on Tuesday following a property dispute.



The deceased is identified as Pinky Devi, a resident of Tikiya Toli locality under Sultanganj police station of Patna.



Pinky's husband Sunil Mahto died a few months ago. Since then, her two brother-in-laws named Anil Kumar Mahto and Suresh Kumar Mahto have been eyeing her property. Pinky is a working woman and she was constructing a house in the locality.



Anil and Suresh were frequently involved in quarrels with Pinky. They had beaten her several times in the past.



On Tuesday, they went to the house of Pinky and beat her. They tied her hands and legs and pelted stones and bricks on her until she became unconscious.



"The neighbours informed us about the incident. We immediately reached the place and recovered the dead body. It has been sent to Nalanda medical college and hospital for postmortem. The accused are at large now. They will be arrested soon," said K.K. Singh, investigating officer of Sultanganj police station.



--IANS

