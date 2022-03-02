Why you can't miss the Jaipur Literature Festival 2022

By IANSlife

New Delhi, March 2 (IANSlife) The Jaipur Literature Festival 2022 is set to return to its traditional home of Jaipur for a five-day on-the-ground literary extravaganza. The Festival, dubbed "the greatest literary show on earth", will return in a hybrid form from March 5 (Saturday) to 14. The rich programme's 15th edition will feature outstanding speakers from India and around the world. The Festival will be held at the Hotel Clarks Amer in Jaipur and will adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols in accordance with government guidelines.







Previously, the iconic Festival has hosted nearly 5000 speakers and artists, as well as over a million book lovers from India and around the world. The pink city will be infused with its infectious literary energy once more, as it celebrates art, culture, and heritage.



Throughout the Festival days, there are a variety of insightful sessions, food stalls to explore, fascinating music to listen to, and a buzzing carnival with a bookstore, as well as multiple parties hosted on the Festival's fringes.



The Festival Buzzar will also give visitors the opportunity to sample India's vast artisanal repertoire - The Festival Buzzar will take place at Hotel Clarks Amer on all five days from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. A Night Market will also be held at the Jaipur Music Stage from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on the March 10 and 12.



The Buzzaar, brimming with exquisite textiles, stationery, apparel, jewellery, footwear, lifestyle, home decor, and utilities, has something for everyone. A variety of sensational food will be available at food stalls scattered throughout the Festival and at the Night Market.



This year's Jaipur Literature Festival also includes an exclusive Friends of the Festival experience. Through this, one can gain access to an exclusive Friends of the Festival (FOF) Lounge with specially curated snacks, tea or coffee at all times; exclusive Book Signing and Book Deliveries to the FOF lounge; lunch and dinner on Festival days (March10-14); priority seating for special sessions; free entry to the Jaipur Music Stage at Clarks Amer (March 10-12); sundowner evenings at the Friends of the Festival lounge with specially curated cocktails (March 10-13); a grand closing night - Writers' Ball on March 14 (valid only for 5-day package buyers) and many more.



