Why OIC silent over atrocities on Muslims in China: National Commission for Minorities

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) Vice Chairman National Commission Minorities (NCM) Atif Rasheed questioned the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) silence over atrocities on Muslims in China.



Rasheed said, "Why is the OIC silent over atrocities on Muslims in China and spreading false propaganda against India where Muslims live freely. Recent hijab row is the dress code issue in school and nobody is asking them not to wear it."



He further asked why it is afraid of speaking up against the genocide of Muslims by the China government. "If you have courage and self-respect speak against China. India is a democratic country not an Islamic or communist like China. We handle our internal issues and it is not OIC's job to interfere in our internal matters," he said.



The Jeddah-based Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed "deep concerns" over what it called "continued attacks on Muslims in India" and called upon the international community to take necessary measures.



"Proud Indian Muslims will not allow the OIC to interfere in our internal matters. Every Indian Muslim is against unwanted interference of OIC. Not a single Indian Muslim has applied in any of these countries which are part of the OIC. They should not teach us on Muslim rights," Rasheed said.



In a statement issued on Monday, the OIC said: "The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation expresses deep concern over recent public calls for genocide of Muslims by the 'Hindutva' proponents in Haridwar in the state of Uttarakhand and reported incidents of harassment of Muslim women on social media sites as well as banning of Muslim girl students from wearing hijab in the state of Karnataka."



Reacting to the OIC statement, the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi said, "We have noted yet another motivated and misleading statement from the General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on matters pertaining to India. Issues in India are considered and resolved in accordance with our constitutional framework and mechanisms, as well as democratic ethos and polity...The communal mindset of the OIC Secretariat does not allow for a proper appreciation of these realities. OIC continues to be hijacked by vested interests to further their nefarious propaganda against India. As a result, it has only harmed its own reputation," Bagchi added.



--IANS

ssb/dpb





