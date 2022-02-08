Who is Swipe Right Material?

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANSlife) Tinder, has released a new song called 'Swipe Right Material,' which is an ode to being yourself and celebrating different backgrounds. This track brings together three of India's most popular musicians from various genres and languages - Guru Randhawa, Anirudh Ravichander, and Dee MC - in a never-before-seen collaboration.







This track reflects how dating for Gen Z has become fluid, self-aware, and comfortable with presenting their authentic self socially, with music being the number one "Passion" that Tinder members include on their profiles globally. #SwipeRightMaterial contains lyrics that encourage Generation Z to be their authentic selves, to embrace their quirks unapologetically, and to wear their heart on their sleeve. The vocals in Punjabi, Tamil, and English celebrate the magic of infinite possibilities and connections that can be unlocked simply by accepting oneself.



Guru Randhawa, singer and songwriter, stated, "I am super pumped to have worked with these amazing musicians on this one-of-a-kind tune that is sure to make fans groove this summer." What's more, this song reflects how people meet and form diverse connections on Tinder, just as these three powerhouse genres collaborated to create this magical track. Everyone, like the three of us, is unique or, as I would say, 'wakhra' in their own way, and that's what makes this song #SwipeRightMaterial."



Dee MC, a feminist rapper, said of this one-of-a-kind collaboration, "When it comes to meaningful conversation and connections, music can unite people in a deep, personal way." These lyrics not only feel like a timeless sentiment, but they also invite Gen Z to be open to possibilities and embrace them without fear of missing out. Collaboration on this song has been such a unique experience for me, and I can't wait for everyone to jam to #SwipeRightMaterial."



Anirudh Ravichander, a South-based music composer and singer, stated, "It's been amazing to see three different genres come together to create this crazy track that I am sure Gen Z will definitely vibe to." Authenticity is important to how I make music, and I love how this song explores the idea of self-expression, authenticity, and self-love in order to connect with others who may feel similarly to you. Every single one of you is #SwipeRightMaterial, and I am confident that this song reflects that."



