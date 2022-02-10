When country was battling Covid, Govt was busy toppling govt in MP: Congress MP

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) Congress MP Chhaya Verma on Thursday slammed the Modi government for being "occupied" in toppling the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh when the entire country was battling Covid-19 in 2020.



Participating in the general discussion on the Union Budget 2022-23, she termed "shameful" PM Modi's remark that migrants were instrumental in spreading the deadly virus.



"Initially when Covid-19 was spreading in the country, you were busy toppling Madhya Pradesh government and organising Namaste Trump," she alleged.



Reacting on the budgetary provisions, she said that while the tax on diamonds was reduced, the artificial jewellery has become expensive. "Now, tell me, who wears diamonds most where do majority of the diamond traders come from?," she asked.



Talking about the women reservation bill she asked: "Why don' you bring the women reservation bill? We will support you."



Reminding that the prices of the petroleum products have not raised in recent days, Verma said that people should brace up for increased petrol and LPG cylinder prices soon after the elections in five states.



Flaying the government for the Central Vista project in Delhi, she stated: "What was the need to build Rs 56,000 crore worth Central Vista when the country was passing through a large-scale Covid crisis?," she wondered.



While participating in the debate, BJD MP Sujeet Kumar pointed out that the inadequate allocation to the health sector, specially during the pandemic and termed it "worrisome". "There was no mention of inflation and unemployment in the budget," he added.



RJD lawmaker Manoj Kumar Jha said that no where the budget mentions about recruitment in defence sector. He also said that no vision for employment generation in railway sector. "We are a welfare state, don't insult the poor by saying you are giving free vaccines," Jha added.



NCP MP Vandana Chavan suggested that a separate system for municipal officers should be created and a scheme for urban poor on the pattern of MGNREGA launched.



Shiv Sena lawmaker Anil Desai, while joining the debate, stated that the Budget has completely shattered the expectations and hopes of the common people. "It has left the poor in a lurch," he added.



JD(U) MP Ram Nath Thakur said that there should be food processing units in all districts which will lead to employment generation.



Following his party's line on the caste census, Thakur said: "The government should have the caste census done and included it in this Budget." He also mentioned that the farmers are in a bad condition whereas the government has reduced allocation for MGNREGA. The Centre should give Bihar special category status, he added.



M.V Shreyams Kumar of Loktantric Janata Dal said that the Budget speech does not even mention MGNREGA, and at this rate the scheme will come to a standstill.



Noting that he has never seen a directionless budget like this, Akhilesh Prasad Singh of Congress Party while participating in the debate, said that he has seen a dozen Budgets as an MLA, as Lok Sabha MP and now as Rajya Sabha MP but he has not seen such a direction-less Budget.



