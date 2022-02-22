WhatsApp launches 'Safety in India' resource hub for online safety

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Meta-owned WhatsApp on Tuesday launched a dedicated 'Safety in India' resource hub highlighting a host of safety measures to help people stay safe online.



The launch of the resource hub comes after WhatsApp's week-long campaign, #TakeCharge to promote the safe use of the Internet.



"Safety of our users is at the core of everything we do at WhatsApp and launching a dedicated 'Safety in India' resource hub is a way of reiterating our commitment to educating and empowering users to take control of their online safety," Abhijit Bose, Head of India, WhatsApp, said in a statement.



"Over the years we have made significant product changes to help enhance user security and privacy. Besides continuous product innovations, we have also consistently invested in state-of-the-art technology, artificial intelligence, data scientists, experts, and processes, to support user safety," Bose added.



The resource hub explores several important topics around online safety, privacy and security, debunks common myths, in addition to creating awareness on how users can safeguard themselves from potential cyber scams in today's digitally connected world.



Through the 'Safety in India' hub, WhatsApp's goal is to build awareness about the various safety measures and in-built product features that empower users to take control of their safety while using the service.



The resource hub also highlights advanced technology that WhatsApp deploys along with India-specific processes that help prevent the spread of misinformation and any form of abuse on the platform.



"We hope this resource will equip users with the information they need to safeguard their privacy and navigate the Internet safely," Bose said.



