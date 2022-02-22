What's the delay in probe in new allegation against Dileep, asks Kerala HC

Kochi, Feb 22 (IANS) Speaking tough, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday asked the prosecution why there is a delay in filing the final report in the further investigation against actor Dileep.



"What's so special about this case. It's been two months now and no more time can be given... the final report should be filed on March 1. Does it take this long to probe into the statement of one person," it asked.



The investigation began in the last week of December after a revelation came from Balachandrakumar, a director and former friend of Dileep, that the actor, after his release from jail on bail in the actress abduction case, had conspired to finish off a few police officials who the actor believes trapped him in the case.



It was on February 7, after quite a few hearings, the actor and his 5 close aides including his brother, and brother-in-law, got anticipatory bail in the fresh case, where the final report is yet to be filed and the court went hammer and tongs against the prosecution.



The prosecution said that they are in the final stages of the investigation and a few more digital evidences have to be checked.



Incidentally last week, Dileep had approached the High Court seeking quashing of the FIR in the further investigation case, but got a jolt when the victim in the actress abduction case expressed her desire to implead in the case and the court agreed to it.



A frontline south Indian heroine had complained that she had been abducted and sexually assaulted by a gang of goons in 2017 and certain scenes were filmed to blackmail her. After the main accused Sunil was arrested and questioned, Dileep was accused of being the main conspirator in the case and was arrested.



According to the prosecution, Dileep, who is presently out on bail after spending two months in jail in 2017, had also seen the visuals of the attack on the actress.



