We've conveyed our views to Djokovic on rules related to Covid-19 vaccine: Canadian Open organisers

Montreal, March 20 (IANS) It will be 'impossible' for Novak Djokovic to compete at the Canadian Open if restrictions on unvaccinated travellers in the country remain the same, according to the organisers of the tournament.



Djokovic was not allowed to play at the Australian Open due to his vaccination status. The Serb was also banned from entering the Indian Wells Masters and Miami Open this month due to the United States' Covid guidelines.



Now, the organisers said that the 34-year-old could be denied entry into the Canadian Open -- which runs from August 8 to 14 -- if rules are not changed. According to current regulations, foreign nationals need to be fully vaccinated in order to enter the country.



"We're not really in a hurry [to confirm regulations]. We imagine that there will be changes as we go along; if the situation improves, if the situation worsens, or whatever. If it was today, it would be impossible for Novak to return to Canada and participate in the event. So we're going to wait," tournament director Eugene Lapierre told Le Journal de Montreal.



"It's going very, very well. We will return to a normal tournament. In 2020, it was cancelled. In 2021, we were at a third or so of capacity. We'll be happy to see the stands full and it's responding very well for the moment; Ticket sales are going full steam ahead," Lapierre was quoted as saying by mirror.co.uk.



The Canadian Open is a big tournament on the ATP calendar, with the winner claiming 1,000 ranking points. Since his issues Down Under, Djokovic has been eligible to compete at the Qatar Open in February. The 20-time Grand Slam winner will take part in the Serbian Open, the Monte Carlo Masters and the upcoming French Open.



