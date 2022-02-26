Wet spell to continue over NW India

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said the wet spell is likely to continue over Northwest India during next 24 hours and over East & Northeast India during next two days.



The formation of a Low Pressure Area over Southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining south Andaman Sea around February 28 will lead to enhanced rainfall activity over Andaman-Nicobar Islands on Sunday and Monday over Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal during March 2-4.



The Western Disturbance is seen as a trough in middle & upper tropospheric levels with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level. The associated induced cyclonic circulation lies over central parts of Rajasthan & neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. Under their influence, scattered to fairly widespread light / moderate rainfall / snowfall with thunderstorm & lightning at isolated places is very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during next 24 hours.



Isolated hailstorms are also likely over Uttarakhand during next 24 hours, the IMD said.



Isolated to scattered light / moderate rainfall with thunderstorm & lightning at isolated places is very likely over Punjab, north Haryana-Chandigarh and northwest Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours while isolated hailstorm activity is also likely over northwest Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours.



The IMD also said, isolated light / moderate rainfall is very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal-Sikkim and north Odisha during next two days with thunderstorm & lightning at isolated places over the region during next 24 hours.



It also predicted scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next two days with isolated thunderstorm & lightning over Arunachal Pradesh, West Assam & Meghalaya during next 24 hours.



A cyclonic circulation in lower & mid-tropospheric levels lies over Strait of Malacca & neighbourhood. It is likely to emerge over south Andaman Sea & neighbourhood around February 27 and under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining south Andaman Sea during subsequent 24 hours.



Fairly widespread to widespread light / moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) over Andaman-Nicobar Islands during Feb 27 to March 1.



Isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely over Nicobar Islands on Sunday and Monday and over south coastal Tamil Nadu on March 2.



A fresh Western Disturbance is very likely to influence northwest India from the night of February 28 and it is very likely to cause isolated to scattered light / moderate rainfall / snowfall over Western Himalayan Region during February 28 to March 3 and isolated light rainfall over adjoining plains of northwest India on March 2, the IMD added.



