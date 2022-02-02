West Indies arrive in Ahmedabad ahead of white-ball series against India

Ahmedabad, Feb 2 (IANS) The West Indies men's side, led by swashbuckling all-rounder Kieron Pollard, arrived in Ahmedabad on early Wednesday morning ahead of the upcoming white-ball series against hosts India. The visitors will now serve a three-day quarantine period before hitting the ground running for practice sessions.



"After a long couple days of travel from Barbados, the #MenInMaroon have arrived in India," tweeted the official handle of Cricket West Indies. Another tweet had the video of the team arriving at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.



"WI arrive safely in Ahmadabad! The #MenInMaroon have a quick turnaround, as WI get ready to play @BCCI in 3 ODIs here, starting on February 6 #INDvsWI," read the caption.



The white-ball series between West Indies and India will begin with three ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from February 6. It will be followed by three T20Is at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata starting from February 16.



Earlier, the Gujarat Cricket Association said that the ODI series will be played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.



"We are all set to host West Indies Tour of India ODI Series 2022. 1st ODI on 6th of Feb will be a very special and historic match as India will be playing it's 1000th ODI. Indian team will be the first cricket team in the world to achieve this feat. Considering the current situation, all the matches will be played behind the closed doors."



Both India and West Indies will enter the ODI series with losses in their previous 50-over assignments. While West Indies had to face a 2-1 loss to Ireland at home, India were blanked 3-0 by South Africa away from home.



The series also marks Rohit Sharma's first assignment as a full-time white-ball captain of India.





--IANS



nr/akm