Weather to remain pleasant and sunny in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, March 11 (IANS) Weather remained dry in J&K and Ladakh on Friday as the Meteorological (MeT) department forecast dry, sunny weather during the next 24 hours.



"Weather is likely to remain dry with pleasant sunshine in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours," an official of the MeT department said.



Srinagar had 3.8, Pahalgam minus 1.1 and Gulmarg minus 0.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.



In the Ladakh region, Leh had minus 3.8 and Kargil minus 8.0 as the night's lowest temperature.



Jammu city had 13.5, Katra 13.2, Batote 9.5, Banihal 5.6 and Bhaderwah 6.2 as the minimum temperature.



--IANS

