Weather to remain erratic in J&K, Ladakh till February 8

Srinagar, Feb 3 (IANS) Light snowfall occurred in Kashmir and rain in Jammu division on Thursday as the night temperatures rose further due to cloud cover in J&K and Ladakh.



An official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that an average of 6 to 8 inches of snow accumulated on ground in Gulmarg and Pahalgam while 3 to 4 inches accumulated in the plains of the Valley during the last 24 hours.



"Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rain/snow during February 2 and 4 with main activity on 3rd with possibility of isolated heavy rain/snow mainly in South Kashmir and Jammu region.



"Light rain/snow is also most likely at scattered places during February 6 and 7. Some places in Jammu region may receive thunderstorm/hailstorm on February 3rd.



"Overall, weather likely to remain (erratic) partly to generally cloudy with occasional light snowfall at scattered places till February 8," an IMD statement said.



Srinagar had 0.6, Pahalgam minus 1.7 and Gulmarg minus 6.0 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.



In the Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 11.4, Leh minus 9.1 and Kargil minus 14.6 as the night's lowest temperature.



Jammu city had 10.2, Katra 7.5, Batote 1.5, Banihal 2.0 and Bhaderwah 1.2 as the minimum.



