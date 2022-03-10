Weather to remain dry in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, March 10 (IANS) Weather remained mainly cloudy in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Thursday as the Meteorological (MeT) department forecast dry weather in the two union territories during the next 24 hours.



"Weather is likely to remain dry in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours", an official of the MeT department said.



Srinagar had 5.1, Pahalgam minus 1.3 and Gulmarg minus 2.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.



In Ladakh region, Leh had minus 3.4 and Kargil minus 8.6 as the minimum temperature.



Jammu city had 12.5, Katra 12.2, Batote 7.1, Banihal 4.2 and Bhaderwah 5.4 as the minimum temperature.



