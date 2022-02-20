Weather to remain dry and pleasant in J&K, Ladakh during next 24 hours

Srinagar, Feb 20 (IANS) Weather remained dry and pleasant in J&K and Ladakh on Sunday as the Meteorological (MeT) Department forecast the same conditions to continue during the next 24 hours.



"Weather is likely to remain dry in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours. Another Western Disturbance (WD) is likely to become active over the two UTs from February 22 onwards.



"Under its influence, light to moderate rain/snow is expected for 2 days beginning February 22 evening", an official of the MeT department told IANS.



Srinagar had 0.1, Pahalgam minus 4.3 and Gulmarg minus 8.0 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.



Drass in Ladakh had minus 13.5, Leh minus 6.7 and Kargil minus 11.2 as the night's lowest temperature.



Jammu city had 8.1, Katra 8.6, Batote 2.2, Banihal 4.0 and Bhaderwah 0.6 as the minimum.



