Weather likely to remain dry in J&K, Ladakh during next 24 hours

Srinagar, Feb 11 (IANS) Weather remained dry in J&K and Ladakh on Friday as the Meteorological Department (MeT) forecast same weather conditions to continue during the next 24 hours.



"Weather is likely to remain dry in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours", an official of the MeT department told IANS.



Srinagar had minus 2.2, Pahalgam minus 9.4 and Gulmarg had minus 10.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.



Drass town in Ladakh region had minus 25.2, Leh minus 14.5 and Kargil minus 18.0 as the minimum.



Jammu city had 5.3, Katra 7.0, Batote 1.6, Banihal 2.8 and Bhaderwah had minus 1.2 as the night's lowest temperature.



--IANS

