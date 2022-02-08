Weapons from Afghanistan could find their way into neighbouring countries

By Sanjeev Sharma

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Given the particularly close relationship that exists between the Taliban and Al-Qaeda, it will be important to monitor whether the Taliban decides in the future to provide Al-Qaeda with items from the State inventory of military equipment it now controls, as per a UN report.





There has been concern among countries about the glut of weapons, especially small arms, that exist in the Middle East, Africa and Afghanistan.



Such concerns have been exacerbated by the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, including of the country's large quantities of weaponry and other military equipment. With the country facing a sever e economic, financial and humanitarian crisis, tradeable commodities such as arms and related material are more readily available, the report said.



There is a risk that they could be acquired by organized criminals and terrorists inside Afghanistan and even that they could find their way into neighbouring countries.



One Member State has observed that the Taliban is in the habit of giving small arms as gifts to groups that have supported it, potentially including groups sanctioned pursuant to resolution 1267 (1999) and related resolutions. This risk is not currently reported to extend to arms that are more substantial than automatic rifles, but the risk remains that such transfers could add to the offensive capability of the groups in question.



Given the particularly close relationship that exists between the Taliban and Al-Qaeda, it will be important to monitor whether the Taliban decides in the future to provide Al-Qaeda with items from the State inventory of military equipment it now controls.



Afghanistan has the potential to become a safe haven for Al-Qaeda and a number of terror groups with ties to the Central Asia region and beyond. While Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant -- Khorasan (ISIL-K) controls limited territory, it has demonstrated a continuing ability to mount sophisticated attacks, adding to the complexity of the security situation in Afghanistan.



