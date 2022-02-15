We were one of the top FDI recipients among major states during pandemic: K'taka Min

Bengaluru, Feb 15 (IANS) Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani said on Tuesday that the state was one of the top FDI recipients among the major states in the country during the Covid-19 pandemic.



"We implemented the Industrial Policy 2020-25 with an aim to attract more foreign investments and push industrial growth in the state. Those who make more than Rs 500 crore investments will get special incentives," the minister said.



Responding to a query in the Upper House of the state Assembly, Nirani said that the global investors' meet -- Invest Karnataka - 2022 -- will be held from November 2 to 4 this year at the Palace Ground in Bengaluru.



"Karnataka attracted Rs 1,02,866 crore investments and remained the top FDI recipient in India with 46 per cent share in the April-September period last year," stated the minister.



In an effort to push industrial growth beyond Bengaluru, the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) will develop new industrial areas in eight districts, he said.



Replying to MLC H.M. Ramesh Gowda's query in the Upper House, Nirani said KIADB is planning to develop new industrial areas in 2022-23.



"KIADB will develop the Harohalli 5th phase in Ramanagara, Gauribidanur 3rd phase in Chikkaballapura, Madhugiri industrial area in Tumakuru, Jakkasandra 2nd phase in Kolar, Kuduragundi industrial area in Mandya, Arasikere industrial area in Hassan, Kadechur 2nd phase in Yadgir, and Obalapura industrial area in Bengaluru rural," Nirani said.



The minister added that the KIADB has developed 188 industrial estates across the state so far and basic infrastructure facilities are in good condition. He said the government has released Rs 525 crore under the Critical Infrastructure Development Scheme to upgrade infrastructure facilities in the old industrial areas.



