We have best chance to beat Denmark on grasscourt, says Rohan Bopanna

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) India's ace doubles player Rohan Bopanna is confident of a good show against Denmark in the Davis Cup World Group-I Playoff tie at the Delhi Gymkhana Club, beginning March 4 here.



The winner of the Tata Open Maharashtra title partnering with Ramkumar Ramanathan added, that despite a good couple of players in the Denmark team, India have a good chance to beat the visitors on the grass court.



However, Bopanna refused to disclose his doubles partner, saying the team has a lot of options to play with.



"We are strong on the grass court, and that is the reason we picked the ven'e. It's a home-court advantage for us and I think on grass we have the best chance to beat De"mark," said Bopanna.



"We have a good squad going into the Davis Cup. For doubles we have Ram, Yuki, and myself, so a lot of options to play with. It depends on how the first day goes and then it will be the coach's decision to field the doubles pair," he said.



Earlier, India's non-playing captain Rohit Rajpal, said the hosts have their task cut out against Denmark.



"Denmark are a very good side. We have been preparing well for our matches and now we just need to focus on our strengths. That will be our strategy going forward," he said.



The two-day rubber on the fast grass courts of DGC will be the first tie between India and Denmark since September 1984, when the visitors won 3-2. The only other time both sides faced each other was in 1927 when Denmark blanked India 5-0 in the quarter-finals in Copenhagen.



India have made it thrice to the finals of the Davis Cup - in 1966, 1974 and 1987 - the 'World Cup of Tennis' as the premier international team event is popularly described by the International Tennis Federation (ITF).



