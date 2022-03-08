We all move forward the day we support a fellow woman: Sakshi Aggarwal

Chennai, March 8 (IANS) 'Bigg Boss Tamil' contestant and actress Sakshi Aggarwal on Tuesday said that women need to help each other grow without letting anyone tell them that women need to bring each other down.



Sharing her Women's Day wishes on Instagram, the actress said, "My sister, showed me an Arabic quote recently - it translated to, 'I am not free as long as there is another woman who is not free, even if our handcuffs are different.'



"And here I feel is where we all can mess up - even though we are united by our struggles, we are divided by our identities and we reinforce it without realising the same.



"The day we choose to support a fellow woman because she is a woman and for who she is, irrespective of her past, is the day we will all move forward. I hope in the future we can be kinder to each other, and help each other grow without letting anyone tell us that women need to bring each other down."



--IANS

mani/kr