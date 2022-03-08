WazirX NFT Marketplace brings Telugu actress Lakshmi Manchu on board

Hyderabad, March 8 (IANS) On the occasion of Women's day, the WazirX NFT Marketplace has announced its collaboration with popular Telugu actress Lakshmi Manchu.



Adding to her vision of 'women supporting women', Lakshmi, is on board, as a collector on the platform for the WazriX NFT.



It is also to be noted that the 'Gundello Godari' actress, collected 4 NFTs by some of the most talented female creators on the platform.



'Gangsta Sisters', 'Lockdown Dreams', 'Treasury of Love', and 'AMEYAA' are the NFTs collected by Lakshmi Manchu.



"In a male-dominated crypto world, we need more female role models. Added to this, is our focus and commitment to increasing women's participation in the NFT ecosystem. Lakshmi Manchu shares our vision and I am delighted that she chose the WazirX NFT platform", Vishakha Singh, VP, WazirX NFT Marketplace told the media.



Commenting on her latest venture, Lakshmi Manchu said, "In an exponentially growing world of the crypto, meta, and NFT, I want to encourage and empower more women to explore this new digital universe."



"While most are unaware of how it works, there is no shying away from the fact that this IS THE future. My effort is to simplify this universe and create a road map for those who want to explore and invest in the digital future", Manchu Lakshmi's statement says.



On the other hand, Lakshmi Manchu has been busy shooting and has set a stage for her Malayalam debut with 'Monster' starring Mohan Lal.



