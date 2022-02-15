War of words between commentator Isabelle Westbury and Indian cricketer VR Vanitha over Mithali Raj

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) British commentator and journalist Isabelle Westbury and Indian cricketer VR Vanitha were involved in a war of words on social media over Mithali Raj, following India's three-wicket loss against New Zealand in the second ODI on Tuesday.



India skipper Mithali, who has scored two consecutive half-centuries in the first two matches -- (59 off 73) and 66 not out off 81 balls) was severely criticised by former England cricketer turned commentator Isabelle Westbury, apparently because of her low batting strike.



"Mithali Raj is both the best and worst thing about Indian cricket right now," said Isabelle in a tweet.



The English journalist's opinion didn't go well with the VR Vanitha and she went berserk on her reply.



"There is only the 'BEST' to it. Rather than worrying so much about Indian cricket, it will do you a world of good to worry about England. They were drubbed by the Aussies," tweeted Vanitha, who has played six ODIs and 16 T20Is for India.



Thereafter Isabelle replied to the Indian cricketer, saying that she worries a lot about England.



"Cool cool, I disagree. Surely that's okay? Imo Mithali's both one of best to have played but wholly unsuited to India's progression. And I am surely allowed to hold that opinion?," she said.



"And yes, believe me, I worry a lot about England. My most recent words on the subject, I believe," she added.



Things didn't stop there as Vanitha made another furious reply and asked the British commentator about her own playing records.



"Sorry, just asking how many international games have you played? Didn't find your stats on Wikipedia. You still haven't got rid of your colonial mindset telling India what to do. Get yourself together Brit!!," she said.



Notably, Mithali has faced criticism in recent times for her low strike rate. However, she downplayed the issue, saying that too much importance is given to the strike rate by everyone.



"I think too much importance is given to the strike rate by you all. In the Australia [ODI] series, the decider that Australia won, Beth Mooney scored her 50 in 80-odd balls, but went on to play a match-winning innings for the team (125 n.o. off 133 balls). I believe that cricket is a game played according to the situation on the ground," the veteran batter had said.



Earlier, all-rounder Amelia Kerr slammed a superb unbeaten century (119 off 135 deliveries) and also grabbed a wicket as the New Zealand defeated India Women by three wickets in the second One-day International to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series at the John Davies Oval on Tuesday.



