Wanted to change gloomy mood with 'Manmadha Leelai': Director Venkat Prabhu

By Manigandan K.R.

Chennai, March 22 (IANS) Director Venkat Prabhu, whose upcoming adult comedy 'Manmadha Leelai', featuring actors Ashok Selvan, Samyuktha Hegde and Riya Suman in the lead is to hit screens on April 1, says that the thought to make the light-hearted entertainer occurred to him during the Covid lockdowns when the situation looked bleak and gloomy.





"There was so much gloom and despair everywhere during the lockdowns. The films that were being made too were of a very serious nature at that point. We thought that something funny must be made to make the mood light and therefore chose to make this comedy," says Venkat Prabhu.



Although the film is an adult comedy, nothing in the film will be obscene, the director assures.



"The film is about the ramifications of a small mistake that an innocent guy makes. The film has no vulgarity or obscenity. Even I have daughters, and I always make movies as a responsible filmmaker," he says.



'Manmadha Leelai' will be unique among all the films that Venkat Prabhu has made so far because this is the first time that he is directing a script that is not his own.



"For the first time, I have directed a film based on somebody else's script. I am very happy that somebody is my assistant director Mani Vannan. Mani Vannan has penned the script for this film," he informs.



Producer T Muruganantham of Rockfort Entertainment in association with Black Ticket Company has produced the film, which has music by Venkat Prabhu's brother Premji Amaren.



