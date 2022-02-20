Wanted Mewat criminal held in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) A Mewat-based notorious criminal, wanted in connection with several cases, has been arrested from the national capital, Special Cell of Delhi Police said on Sunday.



One single shot pistol of .315 bore with four live cartridges were recovered from his possession.



The arrested, identified as Rakesh alias Bhondu, was wanted in connection with murder, robbery, rape, assault and kidnapping cases, among others, in Delhi and Haryana.



Acting on a tip-off that Rakesh will visit Mehrauli-Badarpur road in Lado Sarai to do a recee, a team, comprising Inspector Shiv Kumar and Karamvir Singh, and led by ACP Attar Singh, reached there and arrested him.



Special Cell DCP Jasmeet Singh said: "Rakesh is involved in total five criminal cases in Delhi and Haryana. He was absconding in two cases. One is of assault on police and another attempt to murder registered at Khyala Police Station."



During interrogation, Rakesh disclosed that in 2021, he, along with his seven aides, was fleeing after stealing cows from the national capital. But when they were challenged and chased by police, the gang members started pelting stones and glass bottles at PCR cans which was following them.



"More PCR vans were rushed but accused persons did not relent and kept on pelting stones and glass bottles which caused extensive damage to four police vehicles. When truck-borne accused persons found PCR vans still chasing them, they started throwing cows from the truck to dissuade police to stop chasing and succeeded in fleeing from the scene after abandoning their truck in dark stretch," the senior police official said.



The gang members also rob cars and mini trucks at gun point. They use these stolen vehicles for committing armed robbery/dacoity on the highways in Delhi NCR and adjoining areas.



