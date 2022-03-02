W.Bengal civic polls: TMC headed for landslide victory

Kolkata, March 2 (IANS) With BJP, Left Front and Congress yet to get a single municipality, the ruling Trinamool Congress that had already won 94 of the 108 municipalities, is heading towards a landslide victory in the recently concluded civic polls.



The Hamro Party, a new political outfit, pulled out a surprise in the hills by winning Darjeeling Municipality and the Left Front won Taherpur municipality.



The results declared so far shows that Trinamool Congress has not only been able to consolidate its position in South Bengal but has whitewashed BJP in North Bengal too putting a big question mark on the saffron brigades' so called "stronghold" in North Bengal districts like Coochbehar, Malda, South and North Dinajpur and Alipurduar.



So far, results have been announced of 85 municipalities of which the ruling party has managed to get 83 municipalities, the Darjeeling municipality has gone to Hamro Party and two municipalities - Benldanga in Murshidabad and Jhalda in East Burdwan has been hung.



The Trinamool Congress has won in municipalities like Contai - home of Suvendu Adhikari and Khidderpore from where former state BJP president Dilip Ghosh had won the Assembly election and now Hiran from BJP is the existing MLA. Trinamool Congress has also made strong inroads in BJP strongman Arjun Singh's backyard by winning the Bhatpara municipality in North 24 Parganas.



Apart from that, the ruling party has won Barasat, Coochbehar, Gobardanga, Chakda, Baduria, Baranagar, Taki Dhuliyan, Tamluk and many other important municipalities. The ruling party had already won five municipalities including Budge Budge, Seuri, Ghatal, Doihata and Ghursuri uncontested.



