Vulnerable communities in Britain feel threatened by rising Covid cases

London, March 23 (IANS) As Britain moved to lift all Covid restrictive measures, vulnerable communities in Britain feel that relaxing restrictions this much will cost even more lives.



Helena Briggs, in her 50s, told Xinhua that she was very concerned.



"It's so bad that restrictions have been lifted and it makes me so nervous to go out. I have a disability so I can catch the virus quicker than anyone else. I think that people are being selfish so the masks should be kept," XInhua news agency reported citing Helena Briggs.



Last month, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the end of all domestic Covid restrictions in England. British Travel Secretary Grant Shapps recently announced all Covid travel restrictions are to be removed, prompting further concern regarding transmission of the virus from overseas.



More than 91 per cent of people aged 12 and above in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine, more than 85 per cent have received both shots and more than 67 per cent have received booster jabs.



But these measures have not been reassuring for people like Briggs. It is estimated there is up to 3.7 million people who are classed as clinically extremely vulnerable in Britain.



"I have always been cautious about leaving my home and have had very little contact with the outside world. My shopping is delivered, and I only leave my house to take the bin out. Now the government have lifted all restrictions many of us feel helpless," Briggs said.



"Even with the vaccine cases are still going to increase if we continue to allow tourists into the country without passenger locator forms or testing/quarantine requirements. It is a let-down considering the progress this country has made," she said.



Official figures on Tuesday showed Britain added 592,459 Covid cases and 836 deaths over the last seven days. Britain has so far reported 20,413,731 cases with 163,929 deaths.



