Voters conduct written test of Sarpanch candidates in Odisha village

Bhubaneswar, Feb 12 (IANS) In a rare incident, voters of Malupada village under Kutra Gram Panchayat (GP) in tribal-dominated Sundergarh district of Odisha have conducted a written test of eight Sarpanch candidates in fray for the ensuing Panchayat poll in the State.



According to the villagers, they have asked the Sarpanch candidates to attend a test in their village recently. The candidates did not oppose such a move by the villagers and eight out of nine candidates appeared for the test.



The villagers have asked some simple questions to the candidates to introduce themselves, their five goals as a Sarpanch candidate and their five goals, if elected as Sarpanch.



The candidates have been also asked to write about the five welfare activities they have done so far, are they willing to visit door-to-door to solve the issues of the people with the same zeal to seek votes for the Sarpanch post and details about Panchayat.



"One day, we all villagers had sat together and decided to conduct such a test. Accordingly, we have prepared the questions," said Kirti Ekka, a native of Malupada village.



Another villager, Madhuri Minja, said: "We wanted to know whether the candidate can visit door-to-door after being elected as Sarpanch like what they are doing to seek votes."



Sarpanch candidates Nua Sadanga and Lalita Barua, who have appeared for the test, have welcomed the decision of the villagers. "It is the right of the voters to know about the candidates, to whom they are going to vote in the election," Lalita said.



However, Rabindra Sethi, the block electoral officer, said such a thing should not have happened because the model code of conduct is in force in the state. "If we receive any complaint, we will investigate the matter," he stated.



--IANS

