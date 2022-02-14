Voter turnout till 11 a.m.: UP 23.03%, U'khand 18.97% & Goa 126.63%

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) The voting percentage on Monday till 11 a.m. in the second phase Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh was 23.03 per cent, 18.97 per cent in Uttarakhand and 126.63 per cent in Goa, according to Election Commission (EC) data.



The data revealed that while North Goa registered 26.26 per cent voter turnout, South Goa logged 26.95 per cent.



In Uttar Pradesh, Amroha district registered 22.99 per cent, Bareilly 20.68 per cent, Bijnor 24.51 per cent, Badaun 21.95 per cent, Moradabad 25.84 per cent, Rampur 21.58 per cent, Saharanpur 25.16 per cent, Sambhal 22.91 per cent and Shahjahanpur 21.55 per cent.



In Uttarakhand, Almora district registered 15.04 per cent, Bageshwar 16.60 per cent, Chamoli 17.58 per cent, Champawat 17.88 per cent, Dehradun 18.80 per cent, Haridwar 22.41 per cent, Nainital 20.63 per cent, Pauri Garhwal 16.46 per cent, Pithoragarh 14.96 per cent, Rudraprayag 19.39 per cent, Tehri Garhwal 16.61 per cent, Udham Singh Nagar 20.54 per cent and Uttarkashi 16.79 per cent at 11 am.



The EC has put out a disclaimer that the data made available is an approximate trend as information from some polling stations takes time.



In the second phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh, nearly 2.02 crore voters will decide the fate of 586 contestants in the nine districts that comprise 55 Assembly constituencies.



As many as 301 candidates are in the fray in the single-phase elections in Goa for the 40 Assembly seats.



In Uttarakhand, a total of 82,66,644 voters in 70 assembly constituencies will decide the political fate of 632 candidates which include over 150 independents.



--IANS

niv/ksk/







