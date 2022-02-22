Vote on issues like employment, not caste & religion: Bhupesh Baghel

Barabanki, Feb 22 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday campaigned for the Congress party's candidates in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, where he urged the public to vote on issues like employment, not on caste and religion.



He said that unemployment has become the biggest problem for the country due to the wrong policies of the BJP government. Over 65 crore youths, who could have become the strength of the nation, are jobless.



Baghel, who reached Barabanki to campaign for the fourth phase of election, also targeted the BJP for the problem of stray animals in the state.



While addressing a public meeting, he said that BJP has to be blamed for the problem of stray animals as they hail cow but finds no solution.



Referring to Chhattisgarh's Godhan Nyay Yojana, the Chief Minister promised that if Congress is voted to power cowsheds will be constructed in each village in Uttar Pradesh like it is constructed in Chhattisgarh.



Taking a jibe at the Prime Minister's speech, Baghel said that all governments work for their people, but does not ask the people to repay the favour. The government wants to buy votes by giving 5 kg of food grains, he claimed.



"The Chhattisgarh government provides 35 kg rice and "providing food grain is not a favour, it is the responsibility of the government," Baghel asserted.



Questioning the Uttar Pradesh government over the farm loan waiver, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister said, "The Yogi government had talked about loan waiver of farmers in the earlier elections but how many farmers' loans have been waived off in Uttar Pradesh."



He further claimed that farmers were "never" on the agenda of the BJP, whereas Congress kept its promise and waived off loans of "all" farmers in Chhattisgarh.



--IANS

