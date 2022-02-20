Vote in large numbers: PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to the people to vote in large numbers in the Assembly polls. Polling is underway in Punjab and third phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.



In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said, "The Punjab elections and the third phase of the UP elections are being held today. I call upon all those voting today to do so in large numbers, particularly the youth as well as first time voters."



Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "I appeal to the voters of the third phase of Uttar Pradesh that each and every vote of yours is very important to elect the government which will accelerate development by keeping the state free from dynasty, casteism and appeasement. So vote in maximum numbers."



BJP chief J.P. Nadda appealed to the voters to vote for prosperity and development of the state. "Voting for the third phase in Uttar Pradesh and all the seats in Punjab is held today. I request all the voters to vote for the prosperity and development of the state on this important occasion of the great festival of democracy. Ensure your participation in the progress of the state."



--IANS

