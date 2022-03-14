Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' mints Rs 27.15 Cr

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's latest directorial 'The Kashmir Files', based on tale of the Kashmiri Pandits' exodus, has seen a phenomenal jump at the box-office as it has managed to rake in Rs 27.15 crore its third day since its release.



Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the numbers on Twitter on Monday. He wrote: "Grows 325.35% on Day 3 (vis-à-vis Day 1), NEW RECORD… Metros + mass belt, multiplexes + single screens, the *opening weekend biz* is TERRIFIC across the board... Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr, Sun 15.10 cr. Total: Rs 27.15 cr. #India biz."



'The Kashmir Files' was released on March 11 and stars actors Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi. On the first day of its release, the film minted Rs. 3.55 crore.



The story is based on video interviews of the first generation victims of the Genocide of Kashmiri Pandit Community In 1990.



