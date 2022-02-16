Vishwak Sen and Rukshar Dhillon's 'Sinnavaada' music video released

Hyderabad, Feb 16 (IANS) The makers of Vishwak Sen and Rukshar Dhillon-starrer 'Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam' unveiled a music video titled 'Sinnavaada' earlier on Wednesday.



Rukshar Dhillon, who appears in a perky role in the music video, stated that the song is an outcome of an impromptu idea on the sets of the movie. "We shot this song in a single day, with a small team during the third wave of the pandemic", the 'ABCD' actress said.



"It's a music video which portrays a very contrasting side to my character Madhavi. I personally had a great time shooting this quirky, colorful, super fun video, and I'm so excited for the audience to see a completely new side of me on screen."



Rukshar also conveyed, "I'm sure this song is going to receive a lot of love. Also to all the to-be brides, this is going to be their new jam. With the Indo western look and theme, they will absolutely love it".



Music composed by Jay Krish has singers Ananya Bhar and Gowtham Bharadwaj croon the song that has lyrics penned by Sanapati Bharadwaj Patrudu.



Starring Vishwak Sen as the hero, the movie is based on a story of a middle-aged bachelor, whose marriage is fixed, and who has problems coping with situations revolving around his marriage.



'Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam' will soon be ready for release.



