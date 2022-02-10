Vishnu Vishal-starrer 'FIR' banned in Malaysia, Kuwait, Qatar

Chennai, Feb 10 (IANS) Director Manu Anand's eagerly awaited action thriller, 'FIR', featuring actors Vishnu Vishal, Manjima Mohan, Raiza Wilson and Reba Monica John in the lead, has been banned in Malaysia, Kuwait and Qatar.



The film, which is to hit screens on February 11, has triggered huge expectations.



Actor Vishnu Vishal, who is also the producer of the film, retweeted a tweet put out by OTT Global that read, "#FIR banned in Malaysia, Kuwait and Qatar."



The actor and producer also apologised to audiences in those countries, saying, "Sorry Malaysia and Kuwait audience(s)" and then added Qatar to the list.



Although it is unclear as to why the film has been banned in these countries, rumours doing the rounds suggest that it could probably be because of the film's theme.



The story of the film revolves around Vishnu Vishal, who plays a Muslim youngster called Irfan Ahmed. What happens when intelligence agencies, looking to nab a terrorist mastermind, end up suspecting Irfan Ahmed is what the film is about.



