#Virushka: Anushka, Virat pose for the shutterbugs at Mehboob Studio

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Celebrity power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were all smiles as the posed for the cameras at the iconic Mehboob Studio here.



The couple were spotted and clicked by the shutterbugs at studio here on Wednesday. The two were reportedly shooting for an upcoming ad campaign.



Virat and Anushka, who are fondly called as Virushka by their fans, chose comfortable outfits. Virat was seen wearing a powder pink T-shirt paired with white joggers. While Anushka glowed in a white crop-top and black pants.



On the work front, Anushka has started prepping for her upcoming film 'Chakda Xpress' where she will be seen playing woman fast bowler of India Jhulan Goswami.



'Chakda Xpress' is tracing the glorious journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket, Jhulan, as she moves up the ladder despite the countless hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her only dream -- to play cricket.



'Chakda Xpress' is being produced by Clean Slate Filmz.



--IANS

dc/

