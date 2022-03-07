Virtual edition of 12th B'luru India Nano opens on a high note

Bengaluru, March 7 (IANS) Twelfth Bengaluru India Nano, India's flagship Nanotech event focusing on Nanoscience and Nanotechnology was inaugurated by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai here on Monday.



The three-day event is being organised virtually by the Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology, and Science and Technology, Government of Karnataka, KSTePS and JNCASR between March 7 and March 9.



The prestigious Prof C.N.R. Rao Bengaluru India Nano Science Award was presented to Prof S. Swaminathan, Dean, Planning and Development, Director, Centre for Nanotechnology and Advanced Biomaterials, SASTRA Deemed University, India.



With the focal theme 'Nanotech for Sustainable Future', the summit has witnessed participation of over 2,500 registered delegates. The event consists of Multi-Track Conference where 75 National and International Speakers deliver lectures over 25 Sessions focusing on application of Nanotechnology across various sectors like Medicine, Manufacturing, Electronics, Hydrogen Economy, Food and Agriculture, Textile, etc and there are tutorials focusing on Nano Fabrication, Bottom-Up Synthesis, Characterization Tools, and Nano Biology.



The event has stellar plenary speakers which include Prof Federico Capasso, Harvard University; Prof Xiaodong Chen, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore and Prof Peidong Yang, University of California and Prof S. Swaminathan, SASTRA Deemed University.



This year special emphasis is being given to Industry and International Participation with sessions focusing on Semiconductor Manufacturing, Pharma and Medicine and Funding.



Exhibition has participation of over 40 companies which are showcasing Nanotech Products, Services, and Innovations. Some of the Key Exhibitors include IIT Delhi, JNCASR, HHV, CIIRC, SASTRA University, CeNS, Institute of Nano Science and Technology, ARCI, CeNSE, E-Spin Nanotech and 15 startups.



In a desire to accelerate the journey from lab to market, there is also a startup pitching session- NanoSparX where few promising companies make pitch to the industry and the investor community.



Global Innovation Alliance (GIA) Partners sessions are Israel Nano Ecosystem-Connecting Academia & Industry; Infineon and Fraunhofer Institutes: Nanotech Made in Germany; Japan-India Co-Innovation through R&D; Come Innovate with the Netherlands Nano Ecosystem; Nano Canada and in North-Rhine-Westphalia: Navigating Nanotechnology for Manufacturing special address by Prof Dr Andreas Pinkwart, Minister of Economic Affairs, Innovation, Digitalization and Energy of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia.



Bengaluru India Nano Innovation Award and Karnataka DST Nanoscience Fellowships will be presented on Tuesday. Poster Awards will be presented to top 10 Posters presented from over 140 Young Researchers who are displaying their research.



There are special programmes for young brigade like Nano for the Young for graduate students and grand finale of first ever National Nanotech Quiz, which has witnessed students participation from 23 States and 5 Union Territories.



The event was presided over by Prof C.N.R. Rao, FRS, Honorary Chairman, Vision Group of Nanotechnology, Government of Karnataka, National Research Professor and Linus Pauling Research Professor, Honorary President, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), Bengaluru.



C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Electronics, IT, Bt and S&T, Higher Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Rizwan Arshad, Congress MLA, were present.



