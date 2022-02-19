Vinit Kakar once again teams up with cast of 'RadhaKrishn' in voice role

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Actor Vinit Kakar has once again joined the cast of the mythological television show 'RadhaKrishn' as a voice artiste. Earlier he had feature as the voice of Garuda, and now he will give his voice for Dwividha, an animated creation.



Vinit says: "I enjoy my collaboration with the team of 'RadhaKrishn'. Earlier I played the role of Shishupal and Takshak in the show. Later, I gave voice for the animated character Garuda and now I'm excited to be voice for Dwividha, who was a huge monkey in our mythological tales. Dwividha was very significant during Ramayana."



Vinit was last seen in the role of demon 'Mayasur' in the mythological drama 'Baal Shiv', reveals he shares a great rapport with Sumedh Mudgalkar who plays Lord Krishna.



He adds: "With time I and Sumedh became good friends. It is always a nice experience working along with him. Like Lord Krishna he too is very gentle and welcoming."



Vinit is known for featuring in mythological shows like 'Radhakrishn', 'Devi Adi Parashakti', 'Vignaharta Ganesh' among others, is currently also seen playing the role of an antagonist 'Chirag' in 'Ziddi Dil Maane Na'.



