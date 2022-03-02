Village head shot dead in J&K's Kulgam
Wed, 2 Mar 2022 1646237342000
Srinagar, March 2 (IANS) A panch (village council member) was shot dead by militants in J&K's Kulgam district on Wednesday, police said.
Police sources said militants shot Muhammad Yaqoob Dar in Kulpora Srandoo village of Kulgam.
"He sustained several injuries. He was rushed to district hospital Kulgam where doctors declared him dead on arrival," a source said.
Sources added that the area has been cordoned off for searches.
--IANS
sq/vd
