Vikram Singh Chauhan in awe of Ajay Devgn while working in 'Rudra'

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Dehradun-born lawyer-turned-actor Vikram Singh Chauhan, who was seen in 'Mardaani 2', is receiving good response for his performance in Ajay Devgn starrer 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness'.



Vikram shifted to Mumbai to work in a law firm and soon he was keen to pursue his dream of becoming an actor.



In 'Rudra' the actor plays Captain Ashok Nikose, a person suffering from Post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).



Vikram shares his experience of working with Ajay in the web series: "Its one of the best learning experiences for me. I had my scenes with Ajay sir, Atul (Kulkarni) sir and Ashwini (Kalsekar) ma'am . Their hold on their craft is so strong that just to watch them perform is so serene."



"I specifically took a lot from Ajay sir , not just nuances of acting but a way of life . He doesn't talk much but is always listening and aware of what's going around him. Super focused, always greeting people with a gentle smile," he adds.



The actor believes that the Covid break gave him the time that he required to prepare for the role and says: "I got a lot of prep time during covid break. I saw a lot of documentaries on war veterans suffering from PTSD and on abused childhood. I worked on my body language to get that of Ashok Nikose."



"It's small things done daily to get closer to the vision of our director Rajesh Mapuskar . He made me understand every detail of Ashok Nikose which helped me work on myself .The best thing about this craft is you get to lead so many lives in one life. I was also given weapon handling training to adapt to guns and knives," he concludes.



--IANS

ila/kr

