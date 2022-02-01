Vikram Prabhu's next film titled 'Tiger'

Chennai, Feb 1 (IANS) Director Karthik's upcoming film, featuring actors Vikram Prabhu and Sri Divya in the lead, has been titled "Tiger".



Work on the film began with a simple pooja on Tuesday that was attended by the cast and crew of the film unit.



Announcing that the film had gone on floors, Open Screen Pictures, the firm producing the film, said: "Vikram Prabhu's next film is titled as 'Tiger'. Shooting in progress."



The film will have music by Sam C.S. and will have screenplay and dialogues by director Muthiah.



Karthik, a former assistant director of Muthaiah, will be making his directorial debut with "Tiger".



The film will, apart from featuring Vikram Prabhu and Sri Divya in the lead, also feature Bigg Boss contestant Daniel Annie Pope in an important role.



