Vikram Prabhu-starrer 'Taanakaaran' to release on OTT

Chennai, March 16 (IANS) Director Tamizh's much-awaited action drama 'Taanakkaran', featuring actors Vikram Prabhu, Anjali Nair and Lal in the lead, will release on Disney+ Hotstar Tamil.



Taking to Instagram, actor Vikram Prabhu put out a poster of the film and said, "Here you go, 'Taanakkaran' coming soon on Disney Plus Hotstar Tamil."



The film has raised huge expectations for several reasons. One of the primary reasons is that it has been directed by Tamizh, who played the antagonist (a police officer) in the critically acclaimed courtroom drama, 'Jai Bhim'.



Not many know that director Tamizh was actually a police officer in real life before turning a film director.



"I was a policeman for almost 12 years. I've served in several places, including Tihar. In 2014, I quit my job to enter films," Tamizh had told IANS in an earlier interview.



'Taanakkaran' is a story that takes place in a police training college. Lal plays a trainer in the police training academy in which Vikram Prabhu plays a cadet. The film's trailer had triggered enormous interest in the film among fans.



The film was expected to hit screens in December last year. However, it is now releasing on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar Tamil.



