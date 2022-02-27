Vikraant Singh, Monalisa on joining reality show 'Smart Jodi'

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Popular couple Vikraant Singh and Monalisa are excited to be part of the celebrity couple reality show 'Smart Jodi'.



Monalisa says: "We are very excited to be on 'Smart Jodi'. The show will have heart-warming as well as challenging moments. We've been going strong in our marriage for years and this is a great opportunity to show the strength of our love. We look forward to having fun together and entertaining the audience once again."



Vikraant and Monalisa had participated together in 'Nach Baliye 8'.The duo tied the knot on national television in 'Bigg Boss 10'. The couple has done several Bhojpuri films and have been acting in TV shows as well.



Vikraant shares further: "We will be representing the Bhojpuri entertainment industry on Star Plus and it feels great to be participating together once again after Nach Baliye. We are rehearsing very hard for our high voltage entry in the show and the other couples need to watch out for a tough competition."



The show, which is being hosted by Maniesh Paul, brings real life celebrity couples to face different challenges and showcases their unseen chemistry, stories and romantic moments.



'Smart Jodi' will feature famous power couples including Bollywood actress Bhagyashree Patwardhan and her husband Himalaya Dasani, former Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Mahajan and his wife Natalya Ilina, 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' actors and real-life couples Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swami Bijlani among many others.



'Smart Jodi' airs on Star Plus.



