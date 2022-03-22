Vijay-starrer 'Beast' to hit screens on April 13

Chennai, March 22 (IANS) Director Nelson Dilipkumar's much-awaited action thriller 'Beast', featuring Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead, will hit screens on April 13.



Making the announcement, Sun Pictures, the firm producing the film, tweeted, "'Beast' from April 13."



The film has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs. Two songs from the film that have been released by the unit so far have only gone on to add to the excitement and have raised expectations from the film even further.



In fact, the first song 'Arabic Kuthu' garnered a whopping 200 Mmillion views on YouTube. The second single, 'Jolly O Gymkhana', which was released just a couple of days back, has already got 20 million views on YouTube.



Fans have been waiting for the film, which has been delayed due to lockdowns.



The unit of Beast shot for almost 100 days and even took a picture to mark the occasion. Shooting finally concluded in December last year. Despite delays and difficulties caused by the pandemic, the entire unit of Beast claimed that shooting for the film had been an enjoyable experience.



The film's heroine, Pooja Hegde, in particular, had on her last day of shooting remarked, "It's been an absolute pleasure to be on this set. We have laughed so much making the film and I hope you guys are going to laugh as well in typical Nelson style and Vijay sir's style. This film is going to be absolute entertainment. Everyone on this set is so lively and such a character that it honestly felt like we were on a vacation while shooting. Sadly, today is my last day for 'Beast'."



