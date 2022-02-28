Vijay Deverakonda's makeover for his next film 'Jana Gana Mana'

Hyderabad, Feb 28 (IANS) Vijay Deverakonda's latest makeover has drawn the attention of all, as he goes from a fully-grown hairdo to a short hairstyle all at once.



Vijay, who recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming movie 'Liger', was spotted at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad for the Prime Volleyball League.



Sporting a new look, Vijay has chopped off his long tresses and seems to have gone for all trimmed hair cut.



It is reported that the 'Arjun Reddy' actor will be seen in the role of a military officer in his upcoming movie titled 'Jana Gana Mana'.



Folks in Tollywood are also aware that the 'Pelli Choopulu' actor, who will appear as an MMA fighter in 'Liger' is working out to lose some pounds, so as to start his next venture.



This movie will be helmed by Puri Jagannadh, while the other details about the same project are kept under the wraps.



'Jana Gana Mana' will mark the second-time collaboration for the Vijay-Puri duo, as their first movie together 'Liger' will release in the theaters on August 25.



