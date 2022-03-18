Vijay Antony's 'Anti-Bikili Theme' song garners 2.4 million views in a day

Chennai, March 18 (IANS) The 'Anti-Bikili Theme' song from music director-turned-actor-director Vijay Antony's much-awaited Tamil action dramedy film 'Pichaikkaran 2' has garnered more than 2.4 million views in a day.



Starting with philosophical quotes rendered by Vijay Antony, the song casts light on his character in the film: a billionaire disguised as a beggar on the streets.



Audience expectations from the film are very high because Antony has consistently been delivering hits.



In particular, his blockbuster, 'Pichaikkaran', which recently celebrated its sixth anniversary, is not only a superhit in Tamil, but also a blockbuster in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with the Telugu version having a 144-day run in theatres.



Sources say the shooting of 'Pichaikkaran 2' is progressing at a brisk pace. The film marks the directorial debut of Vijay Antony, who is handling editing and music as well.



Kavya Thapper plays the female lead opposite Vijay Antony in this film, which will also feature Dev Gill, Harish Peradi, John Vijay, Radha Ravi, Mansoor Ali Khan, Y.G. Mahendran and Raja Krishnamoorthy. Vijay Milton and Om Prakash are handling cinematography for this movie.



