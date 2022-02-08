Vigilance inquiry against three top officials of Bihar

Patna, Feb 8 (IANS) Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) of Bihar on Tuesday initiated an inquiry against three former top officials of Magadh range (Gaya) for irregularities during their tenure in the district.



Former Magadh range IGP Amit Lodha, SSP Aditya Kumar and DM Abhishek Kumar were under scrutiny of the anti-corruption body for quite sometime. The action against them was taken on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's direction, according to an SVU official.



They have been charged with using their respective posts to make disproportionate assets and having alleged links with liquor and sand mafias of Gaya district.



DM Abhishek Kumar allegedly issued arms licenses to a large number of people and did not follow the necessary rules and regulations. Vigilance may register FIRs against them in next few days.



"We have adequate proof against the trio. They were involved in irregularities during their tenure in Gaya district. When it was brought to the chief minister' notice, they were removed from the post and asked to report to the state headquarters. The home department has not given any charge to these three officers. They were waiting for the posting," he said.



When contacted, Nayyer Hasnain Khan, ADGP of SVU and DGP SK Singhal refused to comment on the matter.



They said that the investigation is currently underway.



--IANS



