Vietnam beat Chinese Taipei to clinch maiden berth in FIFA Women's World Cup

Navi Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) Vietnam booked a maiden berth in next year's FIFA Women's World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand by stunning Chinese Taipei 2-1 in their playoff tie at the D.Y. Patil Stadium here on Sunday.



In a physically draining match that they needed to win to clinch their spot in the World Cup, Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy scored the winner for Vietnam after Su Hy-Ysuan of Chinese Taipei had cancelled out Chuong Thi Kieu's first-half opener.



The triumph, coming in the playoffs held on the sidelines of the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup, completed a remarkable journey as Vietnam overcame a Covid-19 outbreak before the event to book their place in the FIFA Women's World Cup.



Defeat for Chinese Taipei means they join Thailand in the Inter-Confederation Playoffs where a win will take them into their first FIFA Women's World Cup in 41 years.



Having beaten Thailand 3-0 on Friday, Chinese Taipei entered the tie only needing a draw with Vietnam. having defeated their Southeast Asian rivals 2-0 in their encounter on Wednesday.



That played a part in Vietnam's aggressive start as they immediately dominated possession, forcing Chinese Taipei to defend deep.



The East Asian side found Vietnam's crosses hard to deal with and that cost them as early as the seventh minute as Chuong rose almost unchallenged to nod home Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung's corner.



Buoyed by the goal, Vietnam pressed forward but it nearly proved to be their undoing in the 19th minute when Su Hy-Ysuan latched onto a loose ball and raced into the penalty box before relaying it to a surging Chen Yen-Ping.



Chen slotted home but to Chinese Taipei's dismay, the ball had crossed the touchline before Su had played it back.



Neither side found a way through in the remaining minutes of the first half but Chinese Taipei started the second in spectacular fashion as Su drew them level in the 49th minute.



The goal was the result of Wu Kai-Ching's brilliance as the midfielder stole the ball, weaved past several Vietnam players and released Su who sent her shot into the bottom left corner past goalkeeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh.



The match had shifted in Chinese Taipei's favour but Vietnam were undaunted and pushed forward with their positive play rewarded with a second goal in the 56th minute as Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy brilliantly controlled Thai Thi Thao's cross before blasting the ball past Tsai Ming-Jung.



That was enough to take Vietnam to a historic first appearance at the FIFA Women's World Cup.



--IANS



bsk