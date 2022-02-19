Vienna nuke talks very close to good, accessible agreement: Iran FM

Tehran, Feb 19 (IANS) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that the ongoing talks between his country and the world powers on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal in Vienna were "very close to a good and accessible agreement".



Amir Abdollahian made the remarks upon his arrival in Germany on Friday for the 58th Munich Security Conference, where he also noted Iran has already "put its active initiatives on the negotiating table", reports Xinhua news agency



The Western sides have to submit their initiatives and show real flexibility, as "it is them who, through their approach toward Iran's initiatives, will determine if the talks would come to fruition within of a few days or a few weeks", Abdollahian said.



"We are still facing a number of unresolved issues in the Vienna talks," he added.



After signing a possible agreement, talks should be held to ensure the return to commitments under the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Minister noted.



Former US President Donald Trump pulled out of the JCPOA in May 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran, which prompted the latter to drop some of its nuclear commitments one year later and advance its halted nuclear programs.



Since April 2021, eight rounds of talks have been held in the Austrian capital between Iran and the remaining parties, namely the UK, China, France, Russia plus Germany, with the US indirectly involved in the talks, to revive the landmark deal.



--IANS

ksk/

