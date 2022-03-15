Video of Vishal playing cricket with 'Laththi' unit bowls over netizens

Chennai, March 15 (IANS) A video clip of actor Vishal playing cricket along with members from the unit of director Vinoth Kumar's upcoming film 'Laththi', is fast garnering attention on the Internet.



Says a source close to the actor, "The 'Laththi' unit, which is now busy shooting the final schedule of the film in Hyderabad, chose to relax by playing cricket after a hard day's work. The aim was just to have fun."



It may be recalled that Vishal had returned to the sets of the film on March 8, after undergoing treatment for multiple hairline fractures he had sustained while shooting the high-octane action sequences for the climax portion of the film.



Vishal had to undergo treatment for a few weeks at an Ayurvedic treatment centre in Peringode, Kerala to recover from the injuries.



The grand climax sequence, for which the crew has set aside 30 days exclusively, is being choreographed by stunt choreographer Peter Hain.



