Vice President to address Mizoram Assembly on Thursday

Aizawl, March 9 (IANS) Vice President M.Venkaiah Naidu, who arrived in Aizawl on Wednesday on a three day visit, will address the 9th session of the Mizoram Assembly on Thursday, officials said.



Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Zoramthanga called on the Vice President at the Raj Bhavan and discussed various issues of the mountainous state.



The Chief Minister brought to his attention about the necessity for Mizoram to have a separate All India Services cadre so as to ensure efficiency in administration, an official of the Chief Minister's Office said.



The Governor hosted a cultural programme in honour of the Vice President on Wednesday evening.



--IANS

