Venkaiah Naidu mentions Malaysia, Tonga devastation in RS

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday referred to the devastation in Malaysia and Tonga, which have recently been badly hit by the torrential rain and Tsunami respectively, and observed silence as a mark of respect to the memory of those who lost their lives in these tragic incidents.



"Hon'ble Members, between December 17 and 19 last year, Malaysia was hit by severe torrential rains causing severe flood calamity in several parts of the country which was one of the most devastating floods in hundred years in Malaysia, causing displacement of 70,000 people and reportedly 50 people lost their lives," Naidu said. The unprecedented floods wreaked extensive damage to the property and livelihoods of the people, he added.



He further said that in another tragic incident that took place on January 15, 2022, a massive underwater volcanic eruption near the Tongan capital of Nuku'alofa, triggered 1.2-1.5 meters high Tsunami waves causing flooding in the island Kingdom of Tonga. "The country is reported to have suffered significant infrastructure damage and more than 80 per cent of the country's total population is said to be affected by the eruption and tsunami," the Chairman said, adding that people have also reportedly lost their lives in the disaster.



Naidu further said that as an immediate measure, an assistance of US Dollar 200,000 is being announced by the Indian government while the Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief (HADR), including relief and reconstruction efforts, are also being ascertained.



Describing that the loss of precious lives and extensive damage to property in these tragic incidents are indeed painful and unfortunate, the Rajya Sabha Chairman said, "This House joins me in expressing our heartfelt condolences as well as deep sympathy and sorrow on the losses suffered by the people of Malaysia and the Kingdom of Tonga and reiterate India's stand of solidarity with them."



