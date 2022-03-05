Vehicles passing Chernobyl zone transport radioactive dust to entire Ukraine

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) The Chernobyl nuclear power plant is in danger of releasing radioactive dust to the entire Ukraine, said Slavutych Mayor Yuriy Fomichev.



He recalled that Chernobyl was captured on the first day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



He noted that through Chernobyl there was a real corridor through which military equipment moved.



"All vehicles passing through the Chernobyl zone on wheels transport radioactive dust to the entire territory of Ukraine in the direction of Kyiv," added Mayor Slavutych.



"And the change that was there is still there today. We can't replace people and they have been working the shift for 10 days. They are divided into two groups. But they are tired morally, physically, emotionally and this is the danger of a nuclear facility because staff have to work."



In addition, the Mayor stressed that there is an intensive movement of equipment through the facility and if "God forbid hostilities begin there", it could affect Unit 4, where there the 1986 disaster took place, as there are unstable structures which "could lead to the release of radioactive dust. There is a great danger".



